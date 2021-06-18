When Football No Longer Mattered

After more examinations, more scans and even fewer answers about the root cause of the issue, Switzer began to stretch the boundaries to see what it would take to help Christian. He talked with medical experts from coast to coast and consulted with doctors at the hospital in Charlotte to see where else he could try to find the answers that eluded them.

Christian was stable and feeling better, just like the last time, but Switzer and Gabie were determined they wouldn't go back to their normal lives until this mystery was solved. It was determined the best course of action would be a trip to Boston, where Christian would be admitted to Boston Children's Hospital.

As Switzer went through the process and lined up everything for Christian's transfer, it became clear to him just how confounding his son's case was to those who have seen just about everything. That understandably created even more anxiety but it also added fuel toward the drive to find the answers.

"I felt like we were finally in the right place," Switzer said. "I felt a sense of hope when we got up there."

Christian underwent an initial scan when he arrived at the hospital and was brought back the following morning for a second round. Christian bled during both of them, but the doctors found what they needed. They were ready to operate right then and there even though that wasn't what they envisioned.

The day was long, but the wait was worth it. Switzer knew good news was coming when he saw the doctor enter the waiting room.

"That's one of the moments I'll never forget," Switzer said. "You could tell even under his mask, I don't know how you can tell but I could, but when he told us he was going to make a full recovery, I was sitting in the waiting room crying."

Weeks of uncertainty, anxiety and sleepless nights culminated in that moment. Switzer described it like the burst of a water balloon, a quick pop followed by a long-awaited shower of relief.

"We were so high strung and intense and then we found out he was going to make a full recovery," Switzer said. "It felt like our stress meter and our muscles just kind of went limp."

Christian, meanwhile, had the opposite response. He was ready to tackle the world the moment he awoke from surgery.

His energy was up and the color was back in his skin. When the family returned to Charlotte, Christian seemingly gained more and more steam, excitement and vigor by the hour — "a completely different baby," Switzer said.

Upon reflection with the doctors, it was clear Christian was losing blood and, therefore, energy from birth, and the warning signs were easier to see with the gift of hindsight. Some nights, Christian would sleep from 7 p.m. to well past 9 a.m., and he was, overall, a "pretty lethargic baby," Switzer said. Anytime the topic of sleep came up, however, Switzer and Gabie would often hear how lucky they were to have a child who slept so well through the night.

Christian, though, was quietly struggling. Now, he's living loudly.