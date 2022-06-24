Browns Mailbag: What's the 2022 outlook for the safeties?

We're going for two this week in the Mailbag.

After discussing the WR and LT positions Tuesday, we're diving into a few other positions to close the week — as well as answering an important question about training camp tickets.

Keep sending questions. We'll keep answering them as we count down the five weeks left until training camp.

There has been a lot of discussion about the wide receiver and interior DL positions but what is the plan at free safety. Delpit, Harrison and Johnson are all best suited to play at strong safety and LeCounte didn't show much last season - Terry Jacobs, Gepp, Arkansas

Based on how the Browns deployed safeties last season, they should feel fairly confident with using the first three guys you mentioned as a free safety. Grant Delpit and John Johnson III were the primary players called at that specific safety spot, but the Browns have purposefully looked to add versatile players at that position to ensure the secondary stays strong when injuries arise — as well as keep offenses guessing on the defensive coverages.

That appears to be the plan once again for 2022.

"We have the ability to get those three guys on the field at the same time like we did last year," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said about Delpit, Johnson and Ronnie Harrison Jr. "We are still developing the young guys – Richard LeCounte back there. We have the ability to create those matchups based on our game plan."

If there's one player in that room who's a good bet to make more plays as a free safety this season, it's Delpit. He's 23 and stood out in mandatory minicamp, particularly in red zone drills, and rebounded well last season after missing his whole rookie year with a torn Achilles.