2022 Browns Training Camp features 11 free open practices, beginning July 30 at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

2022 Cleveland Browns Training Camp will feature 11 free open practices for fans at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea. All of the sessions available to fans, beginning on Saturday, July 30, will start at approximately 2 p.m. ET with gates opening one hour beforehand.

"Training camp is an incredible time of year for our team and fans due to the heightened excitement in anticipation of the upcoming season – our fans are eager for the season to start, and we are eager to host them at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus," said Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media Brent Rossi. "Everything we do is focused on creating incredible experiences and special memories for our fans, and training camp provides an atmosphere where we can provide those opportunities to them in a special setting as we all prepare for the 2022 season."

The Browns will debut a new training camp layout this year that enhances the team's long-standing commitment to offering Browns season ticket members and fans an immersive, engaging experience at all open practices. In addition to increasing interactive activations onsite, the team now has the opportunity to create unique hospitality spaces – including viewing areas specifically dedicated to season ticket members – following the acquisition of properties adjacent to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in recent years. More details on fan-engagement elements will be released this summer prior to the start of training camp.

Tickets will be available to the public on Thursday, June 23 at 10 a.m. Browns season ticket members once again will receive a special 48-hour window to reserve their tickets to training camp practices, starting on Tuesday, June 21.

Each account can register for up to four (4) tickets to an individual session. Similar to past training camps and home games at FirstEnergy Stadium, printed tickets will not be available this year.

Fans can download the Browns Mobile App for up-to-date information and compelling stories throughout the year. The Browns Mobile App will offer fans important updates prior to each training camp session, including weather and activation elements specific to that date. Fans are encouraged to download the app, create a profile and enable notifications to receive all pertinent training camp details as soon as they are available.

Local youth and high school football teams are also invited to contact the Browns Community Relations department (YouthFootball@ClevelandBrowns.com, 440-891-5000) for information on exclusive ticket and engagement opportunities during training camp, including the return of the "Bring the Dawgs Out." Launched in 2019, the program invites youth and high school football programs onto the field to greet Browns players and coaches as they head out to practice.

"Browns Live: Training Camp" will return in 2022 to ensure Browns fans across the globe have special opportunities to enjoy training camp this season, including during joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 18-19. The full schedule and other exclusive content available through the team's digital platforms will be provided at a later date.

During 2022 Browns training camp, the team will be implementing the NFL Clear Bag policy, matching its protocols for all games at FirstEnergy Stadium. Visit NFL.com/allclear for specifications on permitted/prohibited bags.

Fans will enter training camp practices from the Beech Street entrance located on the south side of the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Information on parking will be shared with fans when receiving tickets to their respective sessions.