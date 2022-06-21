Transactions

Browns sign LB Dakota Allen

Allen has appeared in 32 games and has 19 career tackles 

Jun 21, 2022 at 03:30 PM
The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed LB Dakota Allen.

Allen (6-1, 232) is a fourth-year player from Texas Tech. He was selected in the seventh round (251st overall) by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. Allen served stints on the Rams' (twice) and Oakland Raiders' practice squad in 2019 before signing to the Jacksonville Jaguars' active roster during Week 15 of the 2019 season. Over the course of his career, he has appeared in 32 games, collecting 19 stops with one forced fumble. Last season, he appeared in 14 games with one start with the Jaguars.

