Browns sign LB Dakota Allen

Allen (6-1, 232) is a fourth-year player from Texas Tech. He was selected in the seventh round (251st overall) by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. Allen served stints on the Rams' (twice) and Oakland Raiders' practice squad in 2019 before signing to the Jacksonville Jaguars' active roster during Week 15 of the 2019 season. Over the course of his career, he has appeared in 32 games, collecting 19 stops with one forced fumble. Last season, he appeared in 14 games with one start with the Jaguars.