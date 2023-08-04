Transactions

Browns make roster moves - Aug. 4

Aug 04, 2023 at 04:18 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
080422_transactionssss

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed LB Cam Bright, TE Miller Forristall, and WR Jalen Wayne to their 90-man roster. To make the corresponding moves, the team waived WR Daylen Baldwin (injury designation), P Joseph Charlton, CB Thomas Graham Jr. (injury designation), RB Nate McCrary and T Hunter Thedford. 

Bright (6-0, 221) is an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Washington. He started all 13 games in 2022 for the Huskies and 20 out of 51 games in his four years at the University of Pittsburgh (2017-21). Over his collegiate career, he played in 64 games, compiling 242 total tackles, with 25 of them for a loss. Bright hails from Montgomery, Ala. and will wear no. 49. 

Forristall (6-4, 250) is a third-year player from the University of Alabama. Over the course of his career, he has spent time on the Tennessee Titans' (2021) and Cleveland Browns' practice squad (2021-22). He appeared in six games during his stints with the Browns (two in 2021 and four in 2022), recording one special teams stop. The Cartersville, Ga. native will wear no. 43.

Wayne is a 6-1, 212 pound undrafted rookie free agent from the University of South Alabama. He was originally signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2023 before signing with Cleveland. He finished his collegiate career at South Alabama with 152 receptions for 1,980 yards and 14 touchdowns. Wayne is from Spanish Fort, Ala. and will wear no. 31.

