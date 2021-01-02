Transactions

Browns make roster moves

Jan 02, 2021 at 02:27 PM
Berea, Ohio - The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Signed:
G Blake Hance (from the Jets' practice squad)

Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:
S Karl Joseph

Elevated from practice squad:
G Cordell Iwuagwu (standard elevation)
LB Montrel Meander (COVID-19 replacement)
T Alex Taylor (COVID-19 replacement)

In addition, Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan and assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters will not coach in Sunday's game against Pittsburgh due to COVID-19 protocols. Coaching assistant Ryan Cordell will handle the offensive line's game day coaching responsibilities.

Hance is 6-6, 310 pounds and in his first NFL season out of Northwestern. Originally signed by Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he has spent the entire 2020 season on the Jets' practice squad. A native of Jacksonville, Ill., Hance will wear No. 62. 

Iwuagwu (pronounced ih-WOG-woo) is a 6-3, 313 pound undrafted rookie, originally signed by the Houston Texans. He spent time on the Texans' practice squad earlier this season and joined the Browns practice squad on Dec. 28. The TCU grad was born and raised in Houston, Texas and will wear No. 67.

Meander (pronounced ME-ander) is 6-2, 215 pounds and officially in his first NFL season out of Grambling State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Meander has appeared in three games this season as a reserve. A native of Amarillo, Texas, Meander will wear No. 41.

Taylor is a 6-8, 301 pound rookie out of South Carolina State, who was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent this offseason. He joined the Browns practice squad on Oct. 26. Taylor is a native of Moncks Corner, S.C. and will wear No. 60.

