Browns make roster moves

Cleveland makes a roster move before Sunday's game against the Titans

Dec 05, 2020 at 12:20 PM
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Ja'Marcus Bradley to the active roster from the practice squad. Additionally, S Tedric Thompson has been activated from the exempt list.

Bradley, 6-1, 198 pounds, is an undrafted rookie out of Louisiana-Lafayette and has been a member of the team's practice squad since Week 1 of this season. At Louisiana-Lafayette, Bradley saw action in 52 career games, catching 160 passes for 2,359 yards (fourth-most in Louisiana-Lafayette history) and 23 touchdowns (second in program annals). He also returned 24 kickoffs for 474 yards. A native of Ackerman, Miss., Bradley will wear No. 84.

Thompson is 6-0, 204 pounds and in his fourth NFL season out of Colorado and was claimed by the Browns via waivers from Kansas City earlier this week. He will wear No. 37.

New this season, a club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.

