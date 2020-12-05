Browns make roster moves

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Ja'Marcus Bradley to the active roster from the practice squad. Additionally, S Tedric Thompson has been activated from the exempt list.

Bradley, 6-1, 198 pounds, is an undrafted rookie out of Louisiana-Lafayette and has been a member of the team's practice squad since Week 1 of this season. At Louisiana-Lafayette, Bradley saw action in 52 career games, catching 160 passes for 2,359 yards (fourth-most in Louisiana-Lafayette history) and 23 touchdowns (second in program annals). He also returned 24 kickoffs for 474 yards. A native of Ackerman, Miss., Bradley will wear No. 84.

Thompson is 6-0, 204 pounds and in his fourth NFL season out of Colorado and was claimed by the Browns via waivers from Kansas City earlier this week. He will wear No. 37.