Browns, Medliminal launch 2nd annual First and Ten Grants to inspire volunteerism

We’re encouraging fans to nominate their favorite local organizations to enter our second annual First and Ten Grants contest

Aug 30, 2021 at 01:33 PM
Through the First and Ten volunteer platform, which encourages volunteerism in the community, the Browns are proud to continue a community-based fan opportunity in collaboration with Medliminal. We're encouraging fans to nominate their favorite local organizations to enter our second annual First and Ten Grants contest. In partnership with Medliminal, we'll be issuing 10 grants to deserving non-profit organizations in Northeast Ohio that strive to make a difference in the community and embody the spirit of volunteerism. We are looking for organizations who will use these grants to further their give back efforts to help inspire others.

This contest is designed to celebrate the people, organizations and projects that better our neighborhoods, and provide them with the resources to improve and extend the valuable work they do. Last year, we proudly recognized Cleveland Kids' Book Bank, Be a Better Me Foundation, Cleveland Police Athletic League, EN-RICH-MENT, Hiram Farm Living & Learning Community, Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past, Merrick House, OHgo, The Up Side of Downs and W.A.G.S. 4 Kids.

The grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 grant. The runner-up will receive a $3,000 grant, and the eight other finalists will receive grants of $1,500 apiece.

The Cleveland Browns First and Ten movement gives fans the opportunity to create awareness for causes important to them. When each person can commit to give 10 hours and help their respective communities, they will in turn make their communities better and inspire others to do the same.

