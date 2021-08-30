Browns, Medliminal launch 2nd annual First and Ten Grants to inspire volunteerism

Through the First and Ten volunteer platform, which encourages volunteerism in the community, the Browns are proud to continue a community-based fan opportunity in collaboration with Medliminal. We're encouraging fans to nominate their favorite local organizations to enter our second annual First and Ten Grants contest. In partnership with Medliminal, we'll be issuing 10 grants to deserving non-profit organizations in Northeast Ohio that strive to make a difference in the community and embody the spirit of volunteerism. We are looking for organizations who will use these grants to further their give back efforts to help inspire others.