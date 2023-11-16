Assessing how the Browns offense could look against the Steelers defense

At linebacker, they have the best edge tandem in the league. LB TJ Watt has 10.5 sacks this season and has forced two fumbles. His only touchdown this season came against the Browns in Week 2. LB Alex Highsmith has 4.5 sacks this season, an interception and a touchdown.

"The Steelers defense is very good and finds ways to cause problems for any defense," G Michael Dunn said. "Watt and Highsmith are very talented, fast and play well together. Now they are adding Heyward to the mix, who we didn't get a chance to play against last time. It won't be easy, but we are prepared."

The Browns offense can take advantage of the Steelers bend-but-don't-break defense. The Steelers rank 28th in the NFL for total yards allowed at 379.2 and 27th for passing yards allowed at 248.4. In Week 2, the Browns offense passed for 235 yards and rushed for 198 yards.

If the Browns offense can replicate the production they had in Week 2 – even with a new quarterback at the helm of the offense – they have a chance to win the game. They have the players to do so. RB Jerome Ford rushed for 106 yards in the first meeting against the Steelers. WR Amari Cooper caught seven passes for 90 yards. TE David Njoku caught four passes for 48 yards, and WR Elijah Moore had three catches for 36 yards.

The Browns main offensive targets are healthy and have been consistently available for the Browns this season. The big question is how Thompson-Robinson will play and whether he will be more patient and precise than in his previous game against the Ravens in Week 4.