3 Big Takeaways: Browns offense, defense showed bright spots moving forward

Defense played well for second week of regular season

Don't be fooled by the final score - the Browns defense dominated the Steelers offense, forcing two turnovers and putting their own offense in excellent field position. During the first quarter, the Steelers offense only managed to gain 19 total yards, resulted in a field goal, and failed to convert on two third-down attempts.

The Pittsburgh offense failed to convert five out of six third-down attempts and had to punt on their last four offensive series. The Browns defense limited the Steelers to 12 points.

The defense would like to have had more sacks, as they only had two, but they managed to rush QB Kenny Pickett by having nine quarterback hurries in the game.

"As far as getting the stops we needed to, we got that done, but we need to get those takeaways," DE Myles Garrett said. "If we get our hands on the ball, then we have to be able to come up with it or score with it."

Depth at running back takes hit with loss of Nick Chubb

Chubb sustained a gruesome knee injury during Monday night's game early in the second quarter. ABC opted not to broadcast close-up replays of the incident.

Watson handed the ball off to the tailback, and Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick tackled after running into a group of defenders. Moments later, Chubb could not stand up even with his teammate's help. He grimaced and writhed in pain while gripping his left knee.

Following the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski anticipated that Chubb's season was over. Tuesday confirmed that and said Chubb would undergo season-ending surgery.