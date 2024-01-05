Browns offense prepared for their Week 18 matchup against the Bengals defense

If the Browns execute well offensively, there's potential for big play opportunities for the Browns on Sunday. Even though QB Joe Flacco will not be playing, the team is still confident in QB Jeff Driskel to make plays. Despite just arriving to the team after he was signed to the active roster on Dec. 29, Driskel appreciates the opportunity and is ready to play to win on Sunday.

"We're going to go out and try to win this game," Driskel said. "And that's what we've been doing all week. We've been working hard, getting to know our opponent, getting to know the game plan. But that's really been the message is go try to win a football game."

Driskel has thrown for 2,228 yards in his fifth year in the NFL, completing 59 percent of his career passes, with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He will have playmakers like RB Pierre Strong Jr., WR David Bell and WR Cedric Tillman at his disposal.

In the run game, RB Kareem Hunt and RB Jerome Ford have taken most of the snaps this season. The group attempts were down in a four-week stretch from Week 12-16 but have gone back up the last two weeks.

If Hunt and Ford rest Sunday, it will be an opportunity for Strong to get more playing time. Strong has had minimal playing time this season, with his highest number of rushing attempts in a game being only 10. In that game against the Seahawks, he rushed for 41 yards and averaged 4.1 yards per carry.

Strong has a total of 49 carries this season for 226 yards and a touchdown. He's averaging 4.6 yards per carry, which leads all running backs on the Browns. Strong also has had two games this season with runs for over 40 yards.

"I am just ready to go," Strong said. "I have been waiting my turn and just being patient. Sunday, I will get to showcase my skills and show the coaches what Pierre is about."

At receiver, Bell and Tillman also have been patient and waiting for a moment to showcase their talents. With WR Amari Cooper out with a heel injury and WR Elijah Moore in concussion protocol but questionable for Sunday's game, both young receivers will be ready to play hard against the Bengals.

Bell showed a glimpse of his talent in Week 14 against the Jaguars. Flacco found Bell open on a fourth-and-3 in the fourth quarter, and Bell caught the ball and ran for a 41-yard touchdown. It was his first touchdown of his career.

Tillman hasn't had many memorable moments in receiving the ball this season, but the rookie can't wait for his opportunity Sunday to show his entire skill set. He has caught 18 passes for 181 yards.