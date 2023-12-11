Browns O-line takes another hit with loss of T Dawand Jones but vows to press on with 'next man up'

The Browns offensive line continues to deal with injuries this season, as HC Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday that rookie T Dawand Jones will be out for the remainder of the season.

"Dawand Jones has a knee injury that's going to require surgery," Stefanski said. "So that will put him out for this season. Disappointed for Dawand, obviously, and he'll rehab, and we'll get him back. Tough for him, but next man up."

Jones replaced T Jack Conklin in Week 2 after he went down with a knee injury in the Browns' first game of the season. Jones played in 712 snaps this season, allowed three sacks and only had two penalties called on him.

"I've seen Dawand make great strides on and off the field," Stefanski said. "And I think we have a great room. That offensive line room, obviously, with the coaches, with the players. That's a room that is great for a young player to be in to see how you operate, how you prepare, how you work. And I thought he got better as the season went on. So, disappointed for him. But he played well in a lot of these games and he's a young player that I think will just continue to get better."

With Jones out, the Browns are now on their third right tackle. T James Hudson is an option to replace Jones, as he earned the start at right tackle Sunday against the Jaguars. Hudson has a low grade from Pro Football Focus this season with a 38.5. In 385 snaps this season, Hudson has committed eight penalties and allowed one sack.

Despite Hudson's performance so far this season, his teammates believe he could step in to fill Jones' spot if called upon.