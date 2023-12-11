Browns O-line takes another hit with loss of T Dawand Jones but vows to press on with 'next man up'

The rookie RT injured his knee in practice last week and has been ruled out for the season

Dec 11, 2023 at 03:06 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

Dawand injury 12.11

The Browns offensive line continues to deal with injuries this season, as HC Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday that rookie T Dawand Jones will be out for the remainder of the season.

"Dawand Jones has a knee injury that's going to require surgery," Stefanski said. "So that will put him out for this season. Disappointed for Dawand, obviously, and he'll rehab, and we'll get him back. Tough for him, but next man up."

Jones replaced T Jack Conklin in Week 2 after he went down with a knee injury in the Browns' first game of the season. Jones played in 712 snaps this season, allowed three sacks and only had two penalties called on him.

"I've seen Dawand make great strides on and off the field," Stefanski said. "And I think we have a great room. That offensive line room, obviously, with the coaches, with the players. That's a room that is great for a young player to be in to see how you operate, how you prepare, how you work. And I thought he got better as the season went on. So, disappointed for him. But he played well in a lot of these games and he's a young player that I think will just continue to get better."

With Jones out, the Browns are now on their third right tackle. T James Hudson is an option to replace Jones, as he earned the start at right tackle Sunday against the Jaguars. Hudson has a low grade from Pro Football Focus this season with a 38.5. In 385 snaps this season, Hudson has committed eight penalties and allowed one sack.

Despite Hudson's performance so far this season, his teammates believe he could step in to fill Jones' spot if called upon.

"We got a next-man-up mentality, and I truly believe in James (Hudson)," G Wyatt Teller said. "And while I feel like the refs were a little nitpicky with some of the calls, he played well. Every combo I had, it was great playing next to him, pushing out on certain plays and stuff like that. He helped me out. So he's a great teammate. I truly believe in James, but it's definitely sad losing to Dawand."

Photos: Week 14 - Jaguars at Browns Arrivals

Check out photos of players arriving to the stadium for their Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Photo-Sponsor-2023
1 / 26
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
2 / 26

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
3 / 26

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
4 / 26

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) and Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
5 / 26

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) and Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
6 / 26

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
7 / 26

Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
8 / 26

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
9 / 26

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
10 / 26

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
11 / 26

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
12 / 26

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
13 / 26

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
14 / 26

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
15 / 26

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
16 / 26

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
17 / 26

Running back Jerome Ford (34) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
18 / 26

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
19 / 26

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
20 / 26

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
21 / 26

Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
22 / 26

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
23 / 26

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
24 / 26

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
25 / 26

before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
26 / 26

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Browns' offensive line coach Bill Callahan has played a pivotal role for the confidence the team has in their backups. He prepares them thoroughly for each game day and works tirelessly to ensure that they are ready to step in when needed. Callahan is a tough coach who demands the best from his players, which is a testament to his coaching ability.

"I remember when Coach came to the Browns in 2020," Teller said. "We're all talking because we had some injuries and all this different stuff. We had all these different offensive line combinations and coach was telling us that he's seen it all. He's experienced. He's able to, in those times of need, bring that next-man-up mentality."

As of now, the offensive line heading into Week 15 is RG Teller, C Pocic, LG Joel Bitonio, and LT Geron Christian. RT is still undetermined but Hudson has been the replacement in the past. Yet, the Browns will work through their options to fill in the holes on the offensive line throughout the week.

"I really do believe that we're a really good team," Teller said. "Obviously, with the injuries. We've had guys who fight through everything and it's special. Speaking of the offensive line, we have had Joel (Bitonio), Po (Ethan Pocic), Nick (Harris) stepping up. All of these guys at right tackle. Jack (Conklin) going down Week 1. Now Dawand (Jones) this week and now James (Hudson) coming in and still playing extremely hard, and Geron (Christian) coming in at left tackle. We're special to have the guy step up and play how we need him to play and we're able to win."

Related Content

news

S Grant Delpit signs 3-year contract extension with the Browns

Delpit has played a pivotal role in the Browns' defense during the 2023 season
news

QB Joe Flacco nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 14

Flacco threw for 311 passing yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars
news

Clutch Performers: 3 standouts who led the Browns to a 31-27 win over the Jaguars

Cleveland moved to 8-5 on the season and is currently the fifth seed in the AFC
news

3 Big Takeaways: WR David Bell with first career touchdown against the Jaguars 

Browns dominant defense returns with critical stops and takeaways
Advertising