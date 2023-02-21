Browns part ways with Mike Priefer

Priefer had been the Browns’ special teams coordinator since 2019

Feb 21, 2023 at 09:09 AM
The Browns on Tuesday parted ways with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer after four seasons with the team.

"I appreciate everything Prief has done for this team in his three seasons as my special teams coordinator, but I have decided to move in another direction in the best interest of our organization," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I know this city will forever be grateful for the job he did as acting head coach in our AFC Wildcard win and for all his contributions while leading the Browns special team's units for the last four seasons. We wish Prief the best with his next opportunity."

