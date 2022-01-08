Browns place CB Denzel Ward on reserve/COVID-19, activate RB D'Ernest Johnson and make other roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (1):

RB D'Ernest Johnson

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (1):

CB Denzel Ward

Waived (1):

LB Willie Harvey Jr.

Practice squad elevations (4):

CB Brian Allen (standard)

S Adrian Colbert (standard)

CB Herb Miller (COVID-19 replacement)

DE Curtis Weaver (COVID-19 replacement)

Allen is 6-3, 200 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Utah. Originally a fifth-round pick by the Steelers in 2017, he has appeared in 18 career games between Pittsburgh (2017-18), San Francisco (2020) and Cleveland (2021). He has appeared in one game this season with the Browns. Allen is a native of La Marque, Texas. He will wear No. 34.

Colbert is 6-2, 205 pounds and in his fifth NFL season out of Miami (Fla.). Originally a seventh-round pick by San Francisco in 2017, Colbert has appeared in 39 career games with 22 starts. He has recorded 98 tackles, two forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has appeared in four games with three starts this season with the Giants and two games this year with the Browns. Colbert will wear No. 15.

Miller (6-1, 201) is a first-year player originally signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has appeared in 12 career games. The Florida Atlantic product appeared in eight games for the Browns this season and has spent time on the Browns' and Buccaneers' practice squads. Miller will wear No. 29.