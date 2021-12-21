Browns place DE Takkarist McKinley on injured reserve, sign DE Porter Gustin to active roster

Gustin (6-5, 257) is a third-year defensive end out of USC, originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints in 2019 and was added to the Browns' practice squad later that year. Gustin has played in 23 career games with three starts, all with the Browns. He's posted 43 career tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries. He has appeared in three games this season. Gustin will wear No. 94.