Browns place DE Takkarist McKinley on injured reserve, sign DE Porter Gustin to active roster

McKinley suffered a season-ending torn Achilles injury Monday against the Raiders

Dec 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Placed on injured reserve (1):
DE Takk McKinley

Signed to active roster from practice squad (1):

DE Porter Gustin

Released from practice squad (2):
TE Nick Guggemos
WR Alexander Hollins

McKinley appeared in 11 games with two starts. He recorded 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He sustained an Achilles injury during yesterday's game.

Gustin (6-5, 257) is a third-year defensive end out of USC, originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints in 2019 and was added to the Browns' practice squad later that year. Gustin has played in 23 career games with three starts, all with the Browns. He's posted 43 career tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries. He has appeared in three games this season. Gustin will wear No. 94.

