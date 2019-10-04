Browns player press conferences - Beckham Jr., Callaway, Landry, Richardson, Tretter

Odell Beckham Jr.

On if he can sense early in a game that an opponent will play him physically throughout a game, similar to the Ravens' approach:

"For the most part. Sometimes they pick and choose. It is kind of monkey see, monkey do or learn to do by doing kind of thing. If you have seen it done in the past, you might try and attempt it. Like I said, I have come so much further than that. In the heat of the moment, there was an opportunity for me to really take things way further. He was on the ground, and I was standing up still when I just kind of let the moment pass. I would not say I regret letting the moment pass but I have come a long way, like I said. I probably would have been suspended for the next game if I had done what I wanted to do or more, knowing how I get treated. It was just something I had to look for my teammates and not hurt them even more than the 15-yard penalty and be sitting out a whole game. This if football. This isn't MMA or Street Fighter. That is a different story so on the football field, I am trying to make it more football than anything else."

On if Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey was choking him:

"I do not know. We are grown ass men. Do you know what I mean? I can't feel that when we are out there. We get hit every day. We get hit every day by 300-pounders. Talking about something like that, I am good. We are grown."

On if the 49ers may try to frustrate him to limit his production following last week's approach by Baltimore:

"San Francisco, they more to what they do. With a corner being down, I do expect the same thing I have always seen. If teams are going to play us like that, we are going to put up 40, and (RB Nick) Chubb is going to rush for 200 yards – I do not know what he rushed for – run the ball and get (WR) Jarvis going. It works for us. We will keep putting Ws on the calendar and put ourselves in positon to work towards the playoffs."

On how comfortable he is with recording just two receptions but the team scores 40 points in a quality win: