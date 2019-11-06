Browns player press conferences - Bitonio, Chubb

"It is one of those things you want to get done. I think we really stressed last week penalties and turnovers, and I thought we did a good job of that. No penalties on offense and no turnovers. Now we have to find a way to score some points in the red zone. We got in the red zone a bunch of times. I think we had seven potential red zone drives possibly. We got points on five of them, but we went for it a couple of times of fourth down, did not get it and then you settle for four field goals, which is usually is not enough points to win in this league. You want to be in higher 20s. You talk about execute, and it comes down to a player-by-player basis on each play. If it is the wrong route, if it is missing a block or if it is the wrong check, all those things add up and you look at it and you are like, 'Wow, where are we messing up?' It is funny because we will have 10 of those plays and it is a different guy on each one of those plays. It is not someone you can pinpoint and be like, 'Hey, step this up.' Someone just having that ability to make the play in the situation."