Browns player press conferences - Bitonio, Chubb

G Joel Bitonio:
On how to fix execution issues:
"It is one of those things you want to get done. I think we really stressed last week penalties and turnovers, and I thought we did a good job of that. No penalties on offense and no turnovers. Now we have to find a way to score some points in the red zone. We got in the red zone a bunch of times. I think we had seven potential red zone drives possibly. We got points on five of them, but we went for it a couple of times of fourth down, did not get it and then you settle for four field goals, which is usually is not enough points to win in this league. You want to be in higher 20s. You talk about execute, and it comes down to a player-by-player basis on each play. If it is the wrong route, if it is missing a block or if it is the wrong check, all those things add up and you look at it and you are like, 'Wow, where are we messing up?' It is funny because we will have 10 of those plays and it is a different guy on each one of those plays. It is not someone you can pinpoint and be like, 'Hey, step this up.' Someone just having that ability to make the play in the situation."
On if RB Kareem Hunt returning complicates things or provides a possible solution to some problems:
"I do not think that it complicates anything. I think when you can bring in another talented player and you see in this league where he has done some good things in his first couple years of Kansas City and to have another option, if he is catching passes, blocking, running, it gives us another playmaker when we get the ball into his hands."
On the Bills defense:
"They have a good front. They get after the ball. They are all fired up. They have good players everywhere. I think their linebackers do a good job of making you come off blocks. They play a little bit closer to the line than some teams, 3-4 yards – actually kind of run a similar defense to our defense. Penetrating guys, guys that can rush the pass. (Bills DE) Jerry Hughes kind of leads them up front. (Bills LB) Lorenzo Alexander has been there for the last six or seven years, but he has been in the league for [13] years and he does a great job of doing a little bit of everything for them. He can rush and he can cover. Then their two safeties are both smart. They can disguise things really well. That is something that we are going to have to be alert for and they are not making us get out of things that we want to stay in."
RB Nick Chubb:
On if he knows how the offense will look with the return of RB Kareem Hunt:
"I am not sure, but I am excited about it to get somebody else back there with me that can carry the ball and do pretty much all the things I can do. He can catch the ball really well. He is an exciting player that can make some explosive plays, and he definitely very special so I am excited to be a part of it but also excited to watch."
On if he is the type of RB that gets into a rhythm with more carries and improves as the game progresses or if he welcomes other RBs getting touches:
"I can do whatever. I can play the role of being the main guy or sharing carries. Like in college, the first part of my career I carried the load, and in the second part, I split carries and that is probably more beneficial for the whole team. It is all about the team for me. Whatever we can do to win, I am all for it."
*On Hunt being alongside him in the backfield at the same time and the problems it could present an opposing defense: *"It will just mess with their eyes a little bit. They will not know what we are doing if it is a run or if it is some type of pass, they will have to think for a split second and that is all we need to get the play going and make something happen."
On if Hunt and he could be in the backfield together:
"I am not sure right now, but whatever (Head Coach) Freddie (Kitchens) draws up, which is creative, I am sure we will see it on Sunday."