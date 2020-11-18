Community

Browns provide $25,000 in grant funding to local youth football programs through Jr. Browns NEXT program

Nov 18, 2020 at 12:36 PM
As part of the Cleveland Browns' commitment to assisting the development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Ohio, the team launched "Jr. Browns NEXT," designed to further connect youth football programs with the team and important resources for coaches and athletes prior to advancing to the next level of play in high school.

To commemorate the establishment of Jr. Browns NEXT, the Browns provided $25,000 in grant funding this year to assist local youth football programs that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. After registering for Jr. Browns NEXT, programs submitted a grant application to be considered for contributions ranging from $500-$2,500, which were evaluated by a panel of Browns staff members.

The following Northeast Ohio-area youth and school-based school programs were awarded a 2020 Jr. Browns NEXT Grant:

Ohio Cardinals

Collinwood Cobras

MYEFC – Cleveland Bombers

Cleveland Muny Football

Lorain Raging Titans

Westside Wolverines

St. Mary of the Assumption

Lake Erie Explosion All Stars

Impact Youth, Cleveland Bearcats

Riverside Youth Football

Perry Youth Football

Lake Erie Sharks

Maple Heights Youth Football

Ohio Elite Youth Football

Hudson Hawks Youth Football

Jefferson Youth Football League

Blimp City Bears

Orrville Area Boys & Girls Clubs

Warren Little Raiders

PAL 6 Reddogs

Crestwood Youth Football & Cheer

Euclid Youth Football

UMOJA Jaguars

To register and receive access to all Jr. Browns NEXT activations and future assets, youth football program directors or coaches can register here while parents and individual athletes can do so here. All content will be available at www.clevelandbrowns.com/NEXT

