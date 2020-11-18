Browns provide $25,000 in grant funding to local youth football programs through Jr. Browns NEXT program

As part of the Cleveland Browns' commitment to assisting the development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Ohio, the team launched "Jr. Browns NEXT," designed to further connect youth football programs with the team and important resources for coaches and athletes prior to advancing to the next level of play in high school.
To commemorate the establishment of Jr. Browns NEXT, the Browns provided $25,000 in grant funding this year to assist local youth football programs that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. After registering for Jr. Browns NEXT, programs submitted a grant application to be considered for contributions ranging from $500-$2,500, which were evaluated by a panel of Browns staff members.
The following Northeast Ohio-area youth and school-based school programs were awarded a 2020 Jr. Browns NEXT Grant:
Ohio Cardinals
Collinwood Cobras
MYEFC – Cleveland Bombers
Cleveland Muny Football
Lorain Raging Titans
Westside Wolverines
St. Mary of the Assumption
Lake Erie Explosion All Stars
Impact Youth, Cleveland Bearcats
Riverside Youth Football
Perry Youth Football
Lake Erie Sharks
Maple Heights Youth Football
Ohio Elite Youth Football
Hudson Hawks Youth Football
Jefferson Youth Football League
Blimp City Bears
Orrville Area Boys & Girls Clubs
Warren Little Raiders
PAL 6 Reddogs
Crestwood Youth Football & Cheer
Euclid Youth Football
UMOJA Jaguars
To register and receive access to all Jr. Browns NEXT activations and future assets, youth football program directors or coaches can register here while parents and individual athletes can do so here. All content will be available at www.clevelandbrowns.com/NEXT