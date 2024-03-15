 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Browns re-sign P Corey Bojorquez

Bojorquez has been an integral part of the Browns’ kicking unit for the past two seasons

Mar 15, 2024 at 01:27 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

24_FREEAGENCY_BOJORQUEZ_2560x1440

The Browns are keeping consistency in the kicking game, as they have re-signed P Corey Bojorquez to a two-year deal.

He has spent the last two seasons with the Browns, recording 148 punts for 7,253 yards. Throughout the 2023 season, Bojorquez consistently flipped the field, pinning opposing offenses in tough field position. He finished the 2023 season with 87 punts for 4,294 yards, with his longest punt for 73 yards and had 31 punts inside the 20-yard line. His 4,294 punt yards also ranked fourth in the NFL last season.

"It means a lot to be able to stick around with these guys," Bojorquez said. "The last couple of years they've really been building towards having a championship team. So to be a part of that it means a lot."

Bojorquez has set the Browns single season punt average in each of his two seasons since joining the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. He registered a 48.5 punt average in 2022 and 49.4 average in 2023. 

In addition to punting, Bojorquez also holds on kicks for K Dustin Hopkins, who set a Browns record for most field goals in a season by a Brown by making 31 field goals during the 2023 season, as well as 8-of-8 for 50-plus yard field goals. The two built that on-field chemistry that allowed each to excel in the kicking game and as a unit. 

"You look at a team like the Ravens, they had their guys together for 10 years. All three of them were elite what they do," Bojorquez said. "So, I think we could do something like that, if not better."

Originally signed by New England as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Bojorquez has appeared in 90 games with the Bills (2018-20), Packers (2021) and Browns (2022-23). He has booted 366 career punts with a 46.8 average landing 147 inside the 20-yard line.

Photos: Browns 2024 Roster Moves

Check out all of the roster moves the Browns have made since the beginning of the new league year.

New Browns WR Jerry Jeudy was acquired in a trade Wednesday, March 13, with the Denver Broncos. In exchange for Jeudy, the Browns parted with a 2024 5th-round pick and a 2024 6th-round pick. (Lexi Ross)
1 / 11

New Browns WR Jerry Jeudy was acquired in a trade Wednesday, March 13, with the Denver Broncos. In exchange for Jeudy, the Browns parted with a 2024 5th-round pick and a 2024 6th-round pick. (Lexi Ross)

Bills RB Nyheim Hines agreed to terms on a deal with the Browns on Wednesday, March 13. Hines previously played for the Bills and Colts. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
2 / 11

Bills RB Nyheim Hines agreed to terms on a deal with the Browns on Wednesday, March 13. Hines previously played for the Bills and Colts. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

G Michael Dunn re-signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. (Lexi Ross)
3 / 11

G Michael Dunn re-signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. (Lexi Ross)

DT Shelby Harris re-signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. (Lexi Ross)
4 / 11

DT Shelby Harris re-signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. (Lexi Ross)

LB Jordan Hicks signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. Hicks previously played for the Vikings, Cardinals and Eagles. (Lexi Ross)
5 / 11

LB Jordan Hicks signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. Hicks previously played for the Vikings, Cardinals and Eagles. (Lexi Ross)

DE Za'Darius Smith re-signed with the Browns on Wednesday, March 13. (Lexi Ross)
6 / 11

DE Za'Darius Smith re-signed with the Browns on Wednesday, March 13. (Lexi Ross)

T Hakeem Adeniji signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. He previously played for the Vikings and Bengals. (Lexi Ross)
7 / 11

T Hakeem Adeniji signed with the Browns on Thursday, March 14. He previously played for the Vikings and Bengals. (Lexi Ross)

LB Devin Bush signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15. Bush previously played for the Seahawks and Steelers. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
8 / 11

LB Devin Bush signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15. Bush previously played for the Seahawks and Steelers. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

P Corey Bojorquez re-signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15.
9 / 11

P Corey Bojorquez re-signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15.

DT Maurice Hurst re-signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15.
10 / 11

DT Maurice Hurst re-signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15.

TE Giovanni Ricci signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15. He previously played for the Panthers. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
11 / 11

TE Giovanni Ricci signed with the Browns on Friday, March 15. He previously played for the Panthers. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns sign LB Devin Bush

Bush adds key piece as the Browns rebuild their linebacker room
news

Browns sign TE Giovanni Ricci

Ricci adds depth piece for the Browns at tight end
news

Browns re-sign DT Maurice Hurst II

Hurst played in 13 games with the Browns during the 2023 season
news

Browns re-sign DT Shelby Harris 

Harris returns for his second season with Cleveland
news

Browns re-sign G Michael Dunn

Dunn has served as key rotational player for the Browns offensive line 
news

Browns acquire WR Jerry Jeudy in trade with the Broncos

Jeudy adds key depth to the Browns receiving corps
news

Browns agree to terms with LB Jordan Hicks

Hicks spent three seasons in Philadelphia with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz
news

Browns agree to terms with T Hakeem Adeniji

Cleveland adds depth piece to their offensive line 
news

Browns agree to terms with RB Nyheim Hines

Hines brings depth and versatility to Cleveland's running back room
news

Browns re-sign DE Za'Darius Smith

Smith totaled the second-most sacks for the Browns during the 2023 season
news

Browns sign K Lucas Havrisik to a reserve/futures contract

Havrisik played nine games with the Rams this season
Advertising