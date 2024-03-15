Browns re-sign P Corey Bojorquez

The Browns are keeping consistency in the kicking game, as they have re-signed P Corey Bojorquez to a two-year deal.

He has spent the last two seasons with the Browns, recording 148 punts for 7,253 yards. Throughout the 2023 season, Bojorquez consistently flipped the field, pinning opposing offenses in tough field position. He finished the 2023 season with 87 punts for 4,294 yards, with his longest punt for 73 yards and had 31 punts inside the 20-yard line. His 4,294 punt yards also ranked fourth in the NFL last season.

"It means a lot to be able to stick around with these guys," Bojorquez said. "The last couple of years they've really been building towards having a championship team. So to be a part of that it means a lot."

Bojorquez has set the Browns single season punt average in each of his two seasons since joining the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. He registered a 48.5 punt average in 2022 and 49.4 average in 2023.

In addition to punting, Bojorquez also holds on kicks for K Dustin Hopkins, who set a Browns record for most field goals in a season by a Brown by making 31 field goals during the 2023 season, as well as 8-of-8 for 50-plus yard field goals. The two built that on-field chemistry that allowed each to excel in the kicking game and as a unit.

"You look at a team like the Ravens, they had their guys together for 10 years. All three of them were elite what they do," Bojorquez said. "So, I think we could do something like that, if not better."