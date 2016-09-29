Browns-Redskins fantasy football fact sheet

Browns at Redskins, Sun.: 1:00 p.m. ET [
- Isaiah Crowell is currently second in the NFL with 274 yards and is also second at 6.01 yards per carry. He will take on the 24th-ranked Washington run defense that is allowing the fourth most yards per game to running backs on a healthy 4.6 yards per carry.
- Duke Johnson Jr. leads the league with a 6.4 yards per carry average and has produced at least 75 total yards in each of the last two games. For PPR players, Johnson has seen at least five targets in every game and has nine catches in the last two weeks alone.
- Running backs have rushed for at least two touchdowns and have topped 24 FanDuel points in every game against the Skins this year.
- No tight end has finished in the Top 12 against the Skins yet this year and Gary Barnidge's only Top 12 finish came last week with Cody Kessler.
- Kirk Cousins has averaged more 24 Fantasy points per game at home since the start of the 2015 season and has a very good matchup against a Browns pass defense that has allowed multiple passing touchdowns in six straight games and 11 of the last 12.
- Jamison Crowder is tied for the Skins lead in targets and catches with tight end Jordan Reed and is the team leader with two receiving scores thus far. Dating back to last year, the opposing reception leader at wide receiver has scored in six straight games against the Browns.
- DeSean Jackson leads the Skins with 238 receiving yards and already has two games with more than 95 yards on the young season. A wide receiver has caught a touchdown in 10 straight games against the Browns.
- Jordan Reed has yet to score in 2016, but already has racked up 16 catches for 190 yards. The Browns are allowing 7.3 catches for 81.3 yards per game to the tight end position this year and have been victimized by both Zach Ertz and Dennis Pitta. A tight end has found the end zone in only two of the last 10 games against Cleveland, however.
- Terrelle Pryor Sr. did it all for the Browns last week with 8 catches for 144 yards, he threw for 35 yards and ran for 21 yards with a touchdown. His 14 targets from Cody Kessler were more than the next two Browns combined (Barnidge seven and Hawkins six). An opposing receiver has topped 100 yards in every single game against the Skins this year.
Three Bonus Facts
- Brian Hoyer is tremendous in garbage time as you saw against the Cowboys in his first start and he ended up with more than 300 yards passing and two scores. That could happen again this week against the Lions, who have already allowed 10 passing touchdowns this year and an average of nearly 27 Fantasy points per game to the position.
- Melvin Gordon is the full-time main man for the Chargers now that Danny Woodhead is on IR. He touched it 20 times in Week 3 and scored for the third straight week, giving him four rushing scores on the year after not scoring at all as a rookie. he Saints are allowing a ridiculous 36 FanDuel points per game to running backs and both runners for the Falcons had 28-plus points against them on Monday Night Football.
- Stefon Diggs takes on a Giants pass defense that has allowed three different receivers to score and eclipse 13 Fantasy points in the last two games alone. At least one receiver has hit double-digits against the Giants in every single game, and Diggs has 100-plus yards in two of his three games in 2016.