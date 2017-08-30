Browns release DB Joe Haden

A Fort Washington, Maryland, native, Haden was a four-year quarterback in high school but starred for three seasons as a cornerback at the University of Florida. The Browns made him the seventh overall pick, first among defensive backs, in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Haden started seven games as a rookie and made an immediate impact, intercepting six passes, including four in consecutive weeks. He was named to multiple all-rookie teams and led the team in passes defensed. He rode that momentum in 2011, when he started 15 games and played a key role in Cleveland's No. 2-ranked pass defense. He ranked sixth in the NFL passes defensed and landed a spot on USA Today's "All-Joe team" for unheralded prime performers.

Haden's first Pro Bowl campaign came in 2013, when he intercepted four passes, picked up his first career pick-six and logged a career-high 21 passes defensed. He was at his best against some of the NFL's top receivers, holding Detroit's Calvin Johnson to three catches for 25 yards and limiting Cincinnati's A.J. Green to two catches for 7 yards, neither of which were against his coverage.

Haden was similarly strong in 2014, another Pro Bowl campaign that also began and ended with him as one of the Browns' team captains. Haden led the team and finished second in the NFL with 20 passes defensed and once again had a vice grip on Green, who had three catches for 23 yards in a dominant Cleveland victory.