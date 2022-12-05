Browns release new tickets for Week 15 vs. Ravens on Dec. 17

The date and time for the Browns’ Week 15 AFC North battle against the Ravens is officially set

Dec 05, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

22_RAVENS_ANNOUNCED_2560x1400

The date and time for the Browns' Week 15 AFC North battle against the Ravens is officially set — and new tickets have been released by the Browns for fans to purchase.

The NFL announced Monday that the game will be played Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium, the first of two consecutive Browns home games that will serve as the final two home games of the regular season.

The Browns are riding a two-game win streak after their Week 13 win against the Texans and will look to extend the streak next Sunday in Cincinnati. At 5-7, the Browns are still very much alive in the playoff hunt and will have plenty at stake when they host the Ravens (8-4) — so don't miss out on an opportunity to see it in-person.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Browns see 'correctable' areas with offense in Deshaun Watson's debut

The Browns are turning the page from a sluggish debut with Watson commanding the offense

news

Sione Takitaki ruled out for season with torn ACL

Takitaki, who started the last five games at LB, suffered his injury in the fourth quarter against the Texans

news

Game Balls: 4 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 13 victory

The Browns received big contributions from their defense and special teams to pick up the win

news

3 Big Takeaways: Deshaun Watson shows rust in debut, but Browns found a way to overcome it on defense, special teams

The Browns used two defensive touchdowns and a punt return TD to overcome a slow game on offense

Advertising