Browns release new tickets for Week 15 vs. Ravens on Dec. 17

The date and time for the Browns' Week 15 AFC North battle against the Ravens is officially set — and new tickets have been released by the Browns for fans to purchase .

The NFL announced Monday that the game will be played Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium, the first of two consecutive Browns home games that will serve as the final two home games of the regular season.

The Browns are riding a two-game win streak after their Week 13 win against the Texans and will look to extend the streak next Sunday in Cincinnati. At 5-7, the Browns are still very much alive in the playoff hunt and will have plenty at stake when they host the Ravens (8-4) — so don't miss out on an opportunity to see it in-person.