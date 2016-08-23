Browns relishing benefits of joint practices in all facets

The length of Cleveland's stay away from Berea and the timing on the calendar sets this year's joint practices apart from last year's, when the Browns traveled to Rochester, New York, to square off with the Bills.

Last year, the Browns hit the road for the practices but came back for the game at FirstEnergy Stadium. This year, Cleveland is spending four full nights together at a nearby hotel before taking the field at 8 p.m. Friday at Raymond James Stadium. Of the 100-plus hours the team will log in Florida, less than 10 will be spent on the practice field. The remainder of that time, though, has some significant, intangible value.

"We need to know how to handle this," Jackson said. "We are going to go on the road quite a bit early so we need to learn how to handle it and handle it right because tomorrow, we have to come back out here and do it again and get better."

The timing of these practices comes one week later in the preseason compared to not only last year's, but also the numerous others around the league this year. Tampa Bay, in fact, spent last week in Jacksonville engaging in joint practices with the Jaguars.

It might be the time of year when teams start winding down the intensity and physicality of practice, but it came at the right time for Cleveland, which returned a number of injured players that wouldn't have been able to get the full, joint-practice experience if they were set for one week earlier in the preseason.