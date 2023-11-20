Browns revealed new scoreboard feature with a forced perspective 3D dog

Browns partnered with Already Been Chewed to bring gameday experience to fans

Nov 20, 2023 at 10:25 AM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

3D Dog

The Cleveland Browns continue to look for ways to elevate fan's experiences at Cleveland Browns Stadium. On Sunday against the Steelers, they did just that. 

During the 9:42 minute mark of the third quarter, the Browns revealed a new immersive game entertainment display of a forced perspective 3D dog. It included various elements like the Cleveland lakes and was introduced on the videoboards.

As the Dawg Pound door opened, a robot dog appeared on the screen, bounding forward and barking. The dog also appeared on the shore of the lake, with a football coning across the screen. Then, the dog had a collar placed around its neck, and the dog also grabbed the Steelers' themed guitar and smashed it. The crowd began to roar, amping up those in the stadium before the Steelers drive in the third quarter.

The Browns partnered with Already Been Chewed, which creates immersive visual experiences through design, motion graphics, and 3D animation to create this concept to help excite and rally Browns fans even more on game day.

