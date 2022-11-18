Browns rule out CB Greg Newsome II vs. Bills

The Browns have ruled out CB Greg Newsome II for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Bills.
Initially listed as questionable in the injury report, Newsome suffered a concussion during a collision in practice Friday.
"It happens," head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Friday press conference before Newsome was ruled out. "You're going full speed. Hoping that he's OK, but we will see."
Newsome has played in all nine games this season and has one pass breakup, a half-sack and 24 tackles. His role will be replaced by M.J. Emerson Jr., Greedy Williams and A.J. Green, who will all play opposite Pro Bowl starter Denzel Ward.