Browns run game ready to play a complete game against Texans defensive front

The Browns and Texans will face each other in two days for the first game of Wild Card weekend. The Browns finished the regular season second in the AFC North, while the Texans won the AFC South. In their previous game in Week 16, the Browns won but the Texans defensive front was dominant.

They played once in the regular season in Week 16, and the Browns won the game 36-22. However, the Texans defensive front won the battle in the trenches. The Texans limited the Browns to just 54 net rushing yards, the second-lowest total for the Browns in a game this season. RB Jerome Ford averaged 1.7 yards per carry, while RB Kareem Hunt averaged 1.6 yards per carry.

"They had a really good front and the linebackers also played really well," Ford said. "I think overall their scheme was really good and I don't feel like us as running backs did enough on the ground as far as our athleticism and what we can possibly do."

The Texans were without DT Sheldon Rankins, DE Will Anderson Jr., and DE Jonathan Greenard but still managed to stop the Browns rush attack with the help of DT Maliek Collins Sr., DE Jerry Hughes Jr., DE Derek Barnett and DT Khalil Davis.

"They're a great rush unit, I think, across the board," OL Coach Scott Peters said. "And not only Collins and Rankins, they have excellent interior rushers, so they create a lot of pressure themselves. The edge rushers are excellent, too, but their depth is all good, too."