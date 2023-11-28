Browns running game looks to get back on track as heading into Week 13

The Browns offense had a different look with QB Deshaun Watson under center. In Week 10 against the Ravens, the Browns had 36 carries versus 34 pass attempts. In Week 9, the Browns rushed 40 times versus only throwing the ball 30 times against the Cardinals.

The Browns said a quarterback change shouldn't affect the offensive game plan. But in three games with Thompson-Robinson, the offense looked different. Some of that is matchup-based. The Browns need to get back to running the ball first because the offense scores more points when the run game is leading the charge. This season, the Browns have 11 rushing touchdowns versus nine passing touchdowns.

Hunt has the most touchdowns on the team this season, with six in nine games played. Hunt is the secondary running back who usually is put in to get the tough short-yard gains. All six of Hunt's touchdowns this season came when the Browns were on the goal line. He is the vocal leader for the running back group and has the most experience.

They also have RB Pierre Strong Jr., the third running back who has had big runs this season despite not getting many attempts. He has 35 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown this season. Against the Ravens in Week 4, Strong broke loose for a 40-yard run, which turned out to be the only big play for the Browns that game.

RB Jerome Ford is the primary running back for the Browns, as he has carried the ball 145 times, and rushed for 628 yards this season, the most on the team. His versatility sets him apart from Hunt, as he is equally adept at running and catching the ball. This season, he has been willing to do whatever his coaches ask of him, making him an invaluable asset to the team.

"Like coach said before the game, it's a do your job game," Ford said. "So no matter whether we're running the ball, I'm in pass pro, or running a route, I'm out there to do my job. And that's pretty much all I focus on, is whenever I'm on the field, whatever play is called, I'm just out there making sure that I do my job."