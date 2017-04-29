Browns select Houston DB Howard Wilson with 126th pick in 2017 NFL Draft

The Browns on Saturday selected Houston defensive back Howard Wilson in the fourth round with the No. 126 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Cleveland acquired the pick from Denver in a trade. The Browns sent two fifth-round picks (Nos. 145 and 175) to the Broncos in exchange for the 126th pick and a seventh-rounder (No. 252).

"I feel like I am physical corner that can take the ball away," he said. "The ball is in the air it has to be mine. I go and get it by any means."

Wilson (6-1, 184) is the sixth Brown selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, joining first-rounders Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku, second-rounder DeShone Kizer and third-round pick Larry Ogunjobi.

Wilson ranked second in the American Athletic Conference with five interceptions this past season and landed on the AAC's first team. He broke up 10 passes, compiled 54 tackles and recovered two fumbles.

According to NFL.com, Wilson averaged an interception every 15 targets for his career. In a 2014 game against Tulsa, Wilson had 15 tackles and an interception.

The Desoto, Texas, native played just three games in 2015 after suffering a season-ending knee injury. He had three interceptions during a freshman season in which he appeared in all 13 games.