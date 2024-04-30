Browns set to host two sessions of Youth Football Camp Series 

The Cleveland Browns are thrilled to return this summer with their Youth Football Camp Series in partnership with University Hospitals.

The Browns' camp series helps kids in 2nd – 8th grade sharpen their skills as they work on all the basics, from passing and kicking to blocking and defense. Participants get the opportunity to be coached by local youth and high school coaches, participate in daily flag and tackle football competitions, challenges and experience once-in-a-lifetime activities!

These camps are a great opportunity for kids who are new to the game or have been playing for years, to be part of once-in-a-lifetime experiences on the same fields as the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns Youth Football Camps

Camp #1

Date: Monday, June 17th - Wednesday, June 19th

Time: 8:30am-12:30pm

Location: CrossCountry Mortgage Campus (Cleveland Browns Training Facility)

Cost: $200

Camp #2

Date: Wednesday, June 19th - Friday, June 21st

Time: 1:30pm-5:30pm

Location: CrossCountry Mortgage Campus (Cleveland Browns Training Facility)

Cost: $200