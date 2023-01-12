Browns set to interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator

Flores is the second candidate to be interviewed for the job

Jan 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
The Browns on Thursday are set to interview Brian Flores for the team's defensive coordinator opening.

Flores, who was the head coach of the Dolphins from 2019-2021, is the second candidate to interview for the position. Jim Schwartz interviewed Wednesday with the team.

Flores posted a 24-25 record with the Dolphins, including a 9-8 record his last season in 2021. He joined the Steelers for the 2022 season as their senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach, helping Pittsburgh finish 13th in the league in total defense and ninth against the run.

Prior to serving as the Dolphins head coach, Flores was the linebackers coach with the Patriots from 2016-2018. He spent the first 11 seasons of his coaching career in New England, carrying a variety of coaching roles in all three phases of the team.

Even though Flores wasn't the defensive coordinator for the Patriots in 2018, he received play-calling duties for the defense that season and helped them defeat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Flores became the coach of the Dolphins the next day, but he also interviewed with the Browns for their open head coaching position that offseason.

Flores played linebacker at Boston College from 1999-2002 and wrote a letter to every NFL team after graduating in hopes of earning a job in football. The Patriots were the only team who responded, and he began his career with them as a scouting assistant from 2004-2005. He was promoted to a pro scout position with the team from 2006-2007 before becoming a coach.

Bio Blast

Brian Flores - Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach

Age: 41

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

College: Boston College

NFL Experience: 14 years

