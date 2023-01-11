Browns set to interview Jim Schwartz for defensive coordinator

The Browns on Wednesday are set to interview Jim Schwartz for the team's defensive coordinator opening.

Schwartz, who initially broke into the NFL as a personnel scout for the Browns from 1993-1995, is the first candidate to interview for the position. He has previously been the head coach of the Lions from 2009-2013 and compiled a 29-51 record. He helped Detroit snap an 11-year playoff drought by leading them to the playoffs in 2011.

Schwartz has also been a defensive coordinator for the Titans (2001-2008), Bills (2014) and Eagles (2016-2020), helping Philadelphia win its Super Bowl in 2018. He's served as a defensive assistant with the Titans for the last two seasons.

As a defensive coordinator with the Bills in 2014, Schwartz's unit led the league in sacks and finished fourth in the league with 312.4 yards allowed per game. The Titans defense also ranked inside the top 7 in the league in his final two years as their defensive coordinator.

Schwartz started coaching at the collegiate level as a graduate assistant and linebackers coach with Maryland in 1989. He was also a graduate assistant with Minnesota in 1990, a secondary coach with North Carolina Central in 1991 and linebackers coach with Colgate in 1992.

Schwartz's defenses are known to be heavily based around strong defensive line play, and he's previously coached four defensive linemen who have been named Pro Bowlers or first-team All-Pro selections: Albert Haynesworth with the Titans, Ndamukong Suh with the Lions, Marcell Dareus with the Bills and Fletcher Cox with the Eagles. Haynesworth called Schwartz a "mastermind" for how he operated the Titans' defense from 2001-2008.

