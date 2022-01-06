Browns sign 2 to practice squad, make other roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Signed to practice squad (2):

RB Benny LeMay

T Alex Taylor

Released from practice squad (1):

T Elijah Nkansah

Placed on practice squad/COVID-19 (1):

K Chris Blewitt

LeMay is 5-8, 220-pounds and in his first NFL season out of Charlotte. Initially signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, LeMay spent time on the Browns' practice squad last year and training camp with the Colts in 2021. A native of Matthews, N.C., LeMay will wear No. 16.