Browns sign 2 to practice squad, make other roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Signed to practice squad (2):
RB Benny LeMay
T Alex Taylor
Released from practice squad (1):
T Elijah Nkansah
Placed on practice squad/COVID-19 (1):
K Chris Blewitt
LeMay is 5-8, 220-pounds and in his first NFL season out of Charlotte. Initially signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, LeMay spent time on the Browns' practice squad last year and training camp with the Colts in 2021. A native of Matthews, N.C., LeMay will wear No. 16.
Taylor is 6-8, 301 pounds and is officially in his first NFL season out of South Carolina State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Taylor has appeared in three career games, including two this season. He will wear No. 70.