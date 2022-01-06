Transactions

Browns sign 2 to practice squad, make other roster moves

The Browns have signed RB Benny LeMay and T Alex Taylor to the practice squad

Jan 06, 2022 at 10:56 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
010622_RosterMovesArticle

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Signed to practice squad (2):
RB Benny LeMay

T Alex Taylor

Released from practice squad (1):
T Elijah Nkansah

Placed on practice squad/COVID-19 (1):
K Chris Blewitt

LeMay is 5-8, 220-pounds and in his first NFL season out of Charlotte. Initially signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, LeMay spent time on the Browns' practice squad last year and training camp with the Colts in 2021. A native of Matthews, N.C., LeMay will wear No. 16.

Taylor is 6-8, 301 pounds and is officially in his first NFL season out of South Carolina State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Taylor has appeared in three career games, including two this season. He will wear No. 70.

Related Content

news

Browns place Baker Mayfield, Sione Takitaki on injured reserve, make other roster moves

The Browns have also signed QB Nick Mullens and RB Dexter Williams to the active roster
news

Browns make roster moves

The Browns have activated LB Elijah Lee from reserve/COVID-19 and placed RB D'Ernest Johnson on reserve/COVID-19
news

Browns elevate two from practice squad, place TE Miller Forristall on practice squad/injured list

S Adrian Colbert and G Hjalte Froholdt have been elevated from the practice squad
news

Browns activate 4 from reserve/COVID-19, make other roster moves

Cleveland gets multiple players back on both sides of the ball
news

Browns sign K Chris Blewitt to practice squad

The Browns have also placed QB Nick Mullens on the practice squad/COVID-19 list
news

Browns sign two to practice squad, make other roster moves

The Browns have signed WR Lawrence Cager and TE Miller Forristall to the practice squad
news

Browns activate 8 players from reserve/COVID-19, make other roster moves

Cleveland gets back a number of key players from both sides of the ball
news

Browns place T Alex Taylor on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Browns have placed Taylor, a one-year veteran, on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Browns activate 5 players from reserve/COVID-19 list, make other roster moves

QBs Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum and WR Jarvis Landry have been activated
news

Browns activate Grant Delpit, James Hudson III, place JC Tretter on reserve/COVID-19 list

Delpit and Hudson have been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since last week
news

Browns activate TE Austin Hooper, LB Jacob Phillips and make other roster moves

In addition, Kevin Stefanski has cleared COVID-19 protocols and has returned to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
Advertising