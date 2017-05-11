Browns sign 3 draft picks

Played in 45 career games at N.C. State, finishing fourth in school history with 2,856 career rushing yards…Totaled 34 TDs, averaging 5.2 yards per carry on 550 attempts…Added 98 career receptions for 933 yards and six TDs…Ran for 1,166 yards and 10 TDs on 249 carries in 2016 to mark the sixth highest single-season rushing total in school history…Majored in sociology…Attended Cypress Bay High School in Weston, Fla.