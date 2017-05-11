Transactions

Browns sign 3 draft picks

May 11, 2017 at 01:50 PM
The Cleveland Browns have signed DB Howard Wilson, OL Rod Johnson and RB Matthew Dayes. They are the first of the club's 10 2017 draft picks to sign.

Photos: Browns Draft Howard Wilson

The Cleveland Browns draft Howard Wilson at No. 126 in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Howard Wilson | DB | Houston

4th round (No. 126 overall)

Played in 29 career games at Houston…2016 All-AAC first-team selection…Collected 107 total tackles, 54 in 2016…Had five INTs in 2016, ranking second in the American Athletic Conference…Finished career with nine total INTs…Majored in sociology…Attended DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas.

Photos: Browns Draft Roderick Johnson

The Cleveland Browns draft Roderick Johnson at No. 160 in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Rod Johnson | OL | Florida State

5th round (No. 160 overall)

Played in 39 career games at Florida State, starting 31…Two-time ACC Jacobs Blocking Award Trophy recipient, which is given to the ACC's top offensive lineman…Earned All-American honors in 2015 and 2016…Two-Time All-ACC first-team selection…Anchored an offensive line that rushed for 206.8 yards per game…Attended Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Mo.

Photos: Browns Draft Matthew Dayes

The Cleveland Browns draft Matthew Dayes at No. 252 in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Matthew Dayes | RB | N.C. State

7th round (No. 252 overall)

Played in 45 career games at N.C. State, finishing fourth in school history with 2,856 career rushing yards…Totaled 34 TDs, averaging 5.2 yards per carry on 550 attempts…Added 98 career receptions for 933 yards and six TDs…Ran for 1,166 yards and 10 TDs on 249 carries in 2016 to mark the sixth highest single-season rushing total in school history…Majored in sociology…Attended Cypress Bay High School in Weston, Fla.

