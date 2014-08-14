News

Browns sign Caleb McSurdy

Aug 14, 2014
Clevelandbrowns.com

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns on Thursday signed LB Caleb McSurdy. General Manager Ray Farmer made the announcement.

McSurdy is 6-1, 241-pounds and officially in his second NFL season out of Montana. Originally drafted by Dallas in the seventh round in 2012, McSurdy spent his rookie season on injured reserve and part of the 2013 season on the Rams' practice squad.

He appeared in 56 games at Montana and registered 100-plus tackles during his junior and season seasons. A native of Boise, Idaho, McSurdy graduated from Borah High School.

The Browns roster is currently at 90 players.

