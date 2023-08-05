Browns sign CB Gavin Heslop and T Derrick Kelly II

Heslop (6-0, 195) is officially in his second season out of Stony Brook. Originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Heslop has played in three career games and has spent most of his career on the practice squads of the Seahawks (2020-21) and the Carolina Panthers (2022).

Kelly II (6-5, 320) is officially in his second season out of Florida State. Originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he's played in seven career games between the Saints (2020) and the New York Giants (2021). He spent the 2022 season on the practice squad of the Saints and most recently played in the XFL for the San Antonia Brahmas.