Browns sign CB Thomas Graham Jr., make other roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have signed CB Thomas Graham Jr. to their active roster off the Chicago Bears' practice squad. To make this move, the team waived CB Herb Miller. In addition, the team also signed WR Chester Rogers to their practice squad.

Graham Jr. (5-11, 197) is in his first season out of Oregon. Originally a sixth-round draft choice by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft. Graham Jr. has played in four career games with one start after spending the first 14 weeks of last season on the Bears' practice squad. In those four games, he totaled 13 tackles with four pass deflections. Graham Jr. is a native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. and will wear no. 31.