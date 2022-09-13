Transactions

Browns sign CB Thomas Graham Jr., make other roster moves

Graham was signed off the Bears' practice squad

Sep 13, 2022
The Cleveland Browns have signed CB Thomas Graham Jr. to their active roster off the Chicago Bears' practice squad. To make this move, the team waived CB Herb Miller. In addition, the team also signed WR Chester Rogers to their practice squad.

Graham Jr. (5-11, 197) is in his first season out of Oregon. Originally a sixth-round draft choice by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft. Graham Jr. has played in four career games with one start after spending the first 14 weeks of last season on the Bears' practice squad. In those four games, he totaled 13 tackles with four pass deflections. Graham Jr. is a native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. and will wear no. 31.

Rogers (5-11, 185) is a sixth-year player from Grambling State. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016 who signed to the Indianapolis Colts. Over the course of Rogers' career, he served stints with the Colts (2016-19), Tennessee Titans (2020-21), and most recently spent training camp with the Houston Texans. He has caught 141 passes for 1,522 yards and six touchdowns in 69 career games (24 starts). Rogers is a Huntsville, Ala. native.

