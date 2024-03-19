Browns sign CB Tony Brown

The Browns added a depth piece to their defense and special teams unit in CB and special teams ace Tony Brown, as they announced they signed Brown to a deal.
Brown was a key contributor on special teams for the Colts and has experience working with Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone when they were both in Indianapolis together in 2022.
Brown is entering his seventh NFL season out of Alabama. Originally signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Brown has appeared in 61 career games with the Packers (2018-19), Bengals (2020-21) and Colts (2022-23).
Over the course of his career, Brown has played 1,057 special teams snaps – 555 of which came from two years with the Colts. He's also recorded 75 total tackles — 58 career tackles and 17 career special teams tackles — four tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, one sack, one interception, seven passes defensed and three forced fumbles over five seasons.
Check out photos of new Browns CB Tony Brown, who previously played for the Colts, Bengals and Packers.