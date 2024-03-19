Browns sign CB Tony Brown

The Browns added a depth piece to their defense and special teams unit in CB and special teams ace Tony Brown, as they announced they signed Brown to a deal.

Brown was a key contributor on special teams for the Colts and has experience working with Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone when they were both in Indianapolis together in 2022.

Brown is entering his seventh NFL season out of Alabama. Originally signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Brown has appeared in 61 career games with the Packers (2018-19), Bengals (2020-21) and Colts (2022-23).