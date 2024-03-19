 Skip to main content
Transactions

Browns sign CB Tony Brown

Brown spent one season in Indianapolis with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone

Mar 19, 2024 at 03:27 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

24_FREEAGENCY_BROWN_SIGNED_2560x1440

The Browns added a depth piece to their defense and special teams unit in CB and special teams ace Tony Brown, as they announced they signed Brown to a deal. 

Brown was a key contributor on special teams for the Colts and has experience working with Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone when they were both in Indianapolis together in 2022.

Brown is entering his seventh NFL season out of Alabama. Originally signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Brown has appeared in 61 career games with the Packers (2018-19), Bengals (2020-21) and Colts (2022-23).

Over the course of his career, Brown has played 1,057 special teams snaps – 555 of which came from two years with the Colts. He's also recorded 75 total tackles — 58 career tackles and 17 career special teams tackles — four tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, one sack, one interception, seven passes defensed and three forced fumbles over five seasons.

Photos: Tony Brown through the years

Check out photos of new Browns CB Tony Brown, who previously played for the Colts, Bengals and Packers.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) responds on the Feld as he warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
1 / 12

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) responds on the Feld as he warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) talks into a camera for the social team after taking on the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. The Colts defeated the Patriots 10-6. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
2 / 12

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) talks into a camera for the social team after taking on the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. The Colts defeated the Patriots 10-6. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) runs against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
3 / 12

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) runs against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
4 / 12

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) celebrates an interception against the Detroit Lions during first half of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
5 / 12

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) celebrates an interception against the Detroit Lions during first half of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) makes a catch during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 12

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) makes a catch during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Cincinnati Bengals' defensive back Tony Brown (27) plays the field against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL preseason football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The Dolphins won 29-26. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
7 / 12

Cincinnati Bengals' defensive back Tony Brown (27) plays the field against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL preseason football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The Dolphins won 29-26. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) catches a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Tony Brown (27) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
8 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) catches a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Tony Brown (27) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Green Bay Packers corner back Tony Brown (28) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. (NFL Photos via AP)
9 / 12

Green Bay Packers corner back Tony Brown (28) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. (NFL Photos via AP)

Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown, right, greets Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, following an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-24. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
10 / 12

Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown, right, greets Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, following an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-24. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Alabama defensive back Tony Brown runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11 / 12

Alabama defensive back Tony Brown runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Florida wide receiver Brandon Powell (4) is tackled by Alabama defensive back Tony Brown (2) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
12 / 12

Florida wide receiver Brandon Powell (4) is tackled by Alabama defensive back Tony Brown (2) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

