Transactions

Browns sign DB Bryan Mills to practice squad

Mills is a 6-1, 184-pound rookie who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. 

Sep 30, 2021 at 10:25 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
093021_Mills

The Cleveland Browns have signed CB Bryan Mills to their practice squad. In addition, the team placed CB Mills is a 6-1, 184-pound rookie who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.  on the practice squad/COVID-19* list. 

Mills is a 6-1, 184-pound rookie who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the New Orleans Saints in training camp, before being released in August. The North Carolina Central product played in 12 games, starting 10 for the program after transferring from the College of the Canyons in 2019. Mills is a native of Palmdale, Calif.  

*This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Related Content

news

Browns sign CB Herb Miller to practice squad

Miller spent all of 2020 with the Buccaneers, including 4 games on the active roster
news

Browns elevate TE Jordan Franks to active roster

Franks is in his second NFL season and has appeared in six career games
news

Browns sign WR Davion Davis to the practice squad

Davis led the Browns in receiving yards during the preseason
news

Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on IR, sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad

Cleveland's veteran WR suffered a knee injury in the 1st quarter of Sunday's win over the Texans
news

Browns sign TE Miller Forristall, G Tristen Hoge to practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves heading into Week 3
news

Browns sign LB Elijah Lee to active roster

Lee appeared in the season opener
news

Browns place LB Anthony Walker on injured reserve

The veteran linebacker is dealing with a hamstring injury
news

Browns elevate LB Elijah Lee and K Chris Naggar to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have elevated LB Elijah Lee and K Chris Naggar to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Browns sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to practice squad

The Browns have now filled all 16 of their practice squad openings
news

Browns sign K Chris Naggar and T Jordan Steckler to practice squad

Cleveland has 1 more spot to fill on its practice squad
news

Browns sign CB Tim Harris and G David Moore to practice squad

Cleveland has 3 more openings to fill on its practice squad
Advertising