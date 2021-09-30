Browns sign DB Bryan Mills to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed CB Bryan Mills to their practice squad. In addition, the team placed CB Mills is a 6-1, 184-pound rookie who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. on the practice squad/COVID-19* list.

Mills is a 6-1, 184-pound rookie who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the New Orleans Saints in training camp, before being released in August. The North Carolina Central product played in 12 games, starting 10 for the program after transferring from the College of the Canyons in 2019. Mills is a native of Palmdale, Calif.