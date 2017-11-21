Browns sign DB Justin Currie, DL Tyrone Holmes; place DL Jamie Meder, DL Emmanuel Ogbah on IR

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have signed DB Justin Currie and elevated DL Tyrone Holmes from the practice squad. The team also placed DL Jamie Meder (ankle) and DL Emmanuel Ogbah (foot) on injured reserve. In addition, the club signed DB Jacob Hagen to the practice squad.

Currie is 6-2, 212 pounds and officially in his second NFL season out of Western Michigan. Originally signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Currie spent his rookie season on injured reserve. He spent the final four weeks of the 2016 season on the Browns' practice squad. He is a native of Royal Oak, Mich. Currie will wear No. 39.

Holmes is 6-2, 253 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Montana. Originally a sixth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2016, he joined the Browns his rookie season via waivers after final roster cuts. He appeared in 11 games and registered five tackles with one sack. This year, he appeared in one games and spent the past eight weeks on the Browns' practice squad. He is a native of Eagle Point, Ore. Holmes will wear No. 91.

Meder appeared in 10 games with one start this season. He totaled 13 tackles and has helped the Browns defense rank sixth in rushing and eighth in total yards allowed. He sustained a high ankle sprain against Jacksonville.

Ogbah started all 10 games this season and recorded 29 tackles, four sacks, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked extra point. The 2016 second-round pick is tied for the team lead in sacks after leading the club as a rookie. He broke his foot against Jacksonville.