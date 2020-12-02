Transactions

Presented by

Browns sign DE Jamal Davis to practice squad

Cleveland makes a roster move before Wednesday practice

Dec 02, 2020 at 11:02 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have signed DE Jamal Davis to their practice squad.

Davis (6-3, 245) is officially in his first season out of Akron. He was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2019. After being waived by the Texans, Davis spent time on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans before signing with the Miami Dolphins, where he appeared in three games last year. Most recently, the Canton, Ohio native spent the preseason with the Titans and was signed to their practice squad through the first week of the season.

Related Content

news

Browns activate DE Myles Garrett, place S Ronnie Harrison on IR

Pro Bowl pass rusher rejoins active roster
news

Browns activate FB Andy Janovich, claim S Tedric Thompson

Cleveland makes roster moves as it heads into Week 13
news

Browns elevate 3 from practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves before heading to Jacksonville
news

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland activates T Jack Conklin, K Cody Parkey from reserve/COVID-19 list and elevates 3 from practice squad
news

Browns sign WR Derrick Willies to practice squad

Second-year WR spent time with the Browns in 2018 and 2019
news

Browns activate RB Nick Chubb

Cleveland makes multiple roster moves before Sunday's game against the Texans
news

Browns sign CB Stephen Denmark, C Javon Patterson to practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves as it prepares for its Week 10 game against the Texans
news

Browns designate RB Nick Chubb for return

Pro Bowl RB has been on injured reserve since Week 4 injury
news

Browns place QB Baker Mayfield on Reserve/COVID-19

news

Browns activate WR KhaDarel Hodge

The wide receiver is back on the active roster after missing time with a hamstring injury
news

Browns claim LB Elijah Lee

Former 7th-round selection is in his 4th NFL season

Advertising