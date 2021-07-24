Browns sign deals with rookies CB Greg Newsome II, WR Anthony Schwartz

Played in 21 games at Northwestern from 2018-20, collecting 71 tackles, 25 pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery…Named to second team All-America by both Phil Steele and Football Writer Association of America in 2020…Received third team Associated Press All-America honors and was a consensus first team All-Big Ten selection…Earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors for his efforts in the classroom as a junior and sophomore…Led the Big Ten with 10 passes defensed in 2020…Appeared in nine games with eight starts in 2019, making 36 tackles…Led the team and ranked second in the Big Ten with 11 pass breakups…Appeared in six games with four starts as a first-year defensive back in 2018, making 23 tackles and breaking up four passes…Native of Chicago, Ill.