Browns sign deals with rookies CB Greg Newsome II, WR Anthony Schwartz

All eight members of the Browns' 2021 draft class have signed their rookie deals.

Jul 24, 2021 at 08:34 AM
The Cleveland Browns have signed first-round pick CB Greg Newsome II and third-round pick WR Anthony Schwartz. They are the final players of the club's eight 2021 draft picks to sign.

Greg Newsome II | CB | Northwestern

1st round (No. 26 overall)

Played in 21 games at Northwestern from 2018-20, collecting 71 tackles, 25 pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery…Named to second team All-America by both Phil Steele and Football Writer Association of America in 2020…Received third team Associated Press All-America honors and was a consensus first team All-Big Ten selection…Earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors for his efforts in the classroom as a junior and sophomore…Led the Big Ten with 10 passes defensed in 2020…Appeared in nine games with eight starts in 2019, making 36 tackles…Led the team and ranked second in the Big Ten with 11 pass breakups…Appeared in six games with four starts as a first-year defensive back in 2018, making 23 tackles and breaking up four passes…Native of Chicago, Ill.

Anthony Schwartz | WR | Auburn

3rd round (No. 91 overall)

Totaled 1,433 career receiving yards on 117 catches with six touchdowns in 36 games at Auburn from 2018-20…Ranked 10th in career receptions and 17th in career receiving yards in school history…Caught 54 passes for 636 yards and three touchdowns, all career highs, as a senior in 2020…Posted 41 catches for 440 yards and a touchdown during his junior season in 2019…As a freshman in 2018, registered 22 receptions for 357 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns…Also competed in indoor and outdoor track and field as a sprinter at Auburn, setting numerous school records in the 60m...Native of Pembroke Pines, Fla.

