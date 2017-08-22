Browns sign DL Brandon Thompson, release DL Desmond Bryant

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have signed DL Brandon Thompson and terminated the contract of DL Desmond Bryant.

"We'd like to thank Des for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns in his time with our organization," said Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown. "He proved to be a leader and tone setter along our defensive front and we wish him well."

Bryant joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2013 and started 41 games in Cleveland. He was named the Browns 2014 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. Entering his ninth NFL season, Bryant has logged 251 career tackles, 26 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He missed all of the 2016 season after he tore a pectoral muscle during a workout in early July.