Transactions

Browns sign DL Brandon Thompson, release DL Desmond Bryant

Aug 22, 2017 at 01:45 PM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have signed DL Brandon Thompson and terminated the contract of DL Desmond Bryant.

"We'd like to thank Des for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns in his time with our organization," said Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown. "He proved to be a leader and tone setter along our defensive front and we wish him well."

Bryant joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2013 and started 41 games in Cleveland. He was named the Browns 2014 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. Entering his ninth NFL season, Bryant has logged 251 career tackles, 26 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He missed all of the 2016 season after he tore a pectoral muscle during a workout in early July.

Thompson is a 6-2, 305-pound veteran entering his seventh NFL season out of Clemson. Originally selected by Cincinnati in the third round of the 2012 draft, he has appeared in 39 games and logged 53 tackles and three sacks. He is a native of Thomasville, Ga.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns sign CB A.J. Green to practice squad

Green has appeared in 31 career games
news

Browns sign DT Maurice Hurst, place LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve

Cleveland makes a roster move before Thursday's practice
news

Browns claim CB Kahlef Hailassie and add 15 to practice squad

Cleveland makes a slew of roster moves one day after 53-man cutdown
news

Browns reduce roster to 53

Cleveland makes a number of moves before the NFL deadline
news

Browns agree to trade with Chargers to acquire K Dustin Hopkins, make other roster moves

Veteran kicker is in his 10th NFL season
news

Browns reduce roster to 75

Cleveland has until Tuesday to get the roster to 53
news

Browns agree to terms on trade to acquire RB Pierre Strong Jr. from Patriots

Cleveland will send T Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to New England
news

Browns trade QB Joshua Dobbs to Arizona Cardinals, acquire 2024 5th-round pick

Cleveland makes a roster move heading into Saturday's preseason game
news

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland makes multiple roster moves before Thursday's practice
news

Browns sign DT Shelby Harris

Harris is a 10th-year veteran who played 15 game for the Seahawks last season
news

Browns sign DE Charles Wiley

Wiley is in his first season out of UTSA
news

Browns sign CB Gavin Heslop and T Derrick Kelly II

Cleveland makes roster moves 2 days after its 1st preseason game
Advertising