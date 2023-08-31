Browns sign DT Maurice Hurst, place LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve

The Browns have signed DT Maurice Hurst II and placed LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve.

Hurst was initially signed by the Browns on March 18 and spent the entire preseason with the team. Originally a fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2018, Hurst has appeared in 42 career games with the Raiders (2018-20) and 49ers (2021-22). He has recorded 78 career tackles, eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception.

Kunaszyk appeared in 15 games with two starts with the Browns in 2022 and led the team with 11 special teams tackles. He suffered a knee injury during the Browns' final preseason game.