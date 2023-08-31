Transactions

Browns sign DT Maurice Hurst, place LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve

Aug 31, 2023 at 09:25 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
083123_hurst

The Browns have signed DT Maurice Hurst II and placed LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve. 

Hurst was initially signed by the Browns on March 18 and spent the entire preseason with the team. Originally a fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2018, Hurst has appeared in 42 career games with the Raiders (2018-20) and 49ers (2021-22). He has recorded 78 career tackles, eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception.

Kunaszyk appeared in 15 games with two starts with the Browns in 2022 and led the team with 11 special teams tackles. He suffered a knee injury during the Browns' final preseason game. 

*Any player going on injured reserve at this point in the season with a major injury is allowed to return after missing four games. Teams are permitted eight players to return from IR per season. An individual player can return from IR a maximum of twice per season, but each time counts against the team's allotted eight designations.

news

Browns claim CB Kahlef Hailassie and add 15 to practice squad

Cleveland makes a slew of roster moves one day after 53-man cutdown
news

Browns reduce roster to 53

Cleveland makes a number of moves before the NFL deadline
news

Browns agree to trade with Chargers to acquire K Dustin Hopkins, make other roster moves

Veteran kicker is in his 10th NFL season
news

Browns reduce roster to 75

Cleveland has until Tuesday to get the roster to 53
news

Browns agree to terms on trade to acquire RB Pierre Strong Jr. from Patriots

Cleveland will send T Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to New England
news

Browns trade QB Joshua Dobbs to Arizona Cardinals, acquire 2024 5th-round pick

Cleveland makes a roster move heading into Saturday's preseason game
news

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland makes multiple roster moves before Thursday's practice
news

Browns sign DT Shelby Harris

Harris is a 10th-year veteran who played 15 game for the Seahawks last season
news

Browns sign DE Charles Wiley

Wiley is in his first season out of UTSA
news

Browns sign CB Gavin Heslop and T Derrick Kelly II

Cleveland makes roster moves 2 days after its 1st preseason game
news

Browns make roster moves - Aug. 4

Cleveland makes a slew of roster moves after Thursday's preseason opener
