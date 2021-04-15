Transactions

Browns sign DT Sheldon Day and 2 exclusive rights free agents

Cleveland continues to make roster moves as offseason program nears

Apr 15, 2021 at 04:39 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Browns on Wednesday signed DT Sheldon Day and have also locked in deals with two exclusive rights free agents — TE Stephen Carlson and DE Porter Gustin.

Day finished the 2020 season in the team's practice squad. Originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, Day has seen action in 60 career games with the Jaguars (2016-17), San Francisco 49ers (2017-19) and Indianapolis Colts (2020). He's tallied 55 total tackles (39 solo), six sacks and five pass breakups. In four games played last season, Day collected two tackles and a pass defensed.

Carlson has appeared in 25 games the past two seasons and has six receptions for 62 yards and one TD. Gustin has appeared in 20 games since 2019 and has recorded 40 tackles and one sack.

