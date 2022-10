Davison is 6-2, 310-pounds and in his eighth NFL season out of Fresno State. Originally a fifth-round pick by New Orleans in 2015, Davison has appeared in 105 games with 86 starts during time with the Saints (2015-18) and Falcons (2019-21). He has recorded 216 career tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He started 11 games for Atlanta in 2021.