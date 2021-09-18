Transactions

Browns sign LB Elijah Lee to active roster

Sep 18, 2021 at 11:34 AM

The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Elijah Lee to the active roster from the practice squad.

Lee is 6-3, 230 pounds and in his fifth NFL season out of Kansas State. Originally selected by Minnesota in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, Lee has appeared in 51 career games and logged 53 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack, while adding 14 special teams stops. He appeared in eight games with the Browns in 2020 and was elevated to the active roster last week for the season opener. A native of Blue Springs, Mo., Lee will wear No. 52.

