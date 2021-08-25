Browns sign LB Tegray Scales

Scales is a 6-foot, 227-pound first-year player out of Indiana who appeared in four games with the Steelers last year. He spent training camp this year with the Steelers prior to being released on Aug. 14. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Rams in 2018, he has had stints on the Colts (2018), Steelers (2019 and 2020), Buccaneers (2020) and was selected by the Dallas Renegades in the 2020 XFL Draft. The Cincinnati, Ohio native will wear No. 41.