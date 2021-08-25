Transactions

Browns sign LB Tegray Scales

Cleveland's active roster is back to 80 players

Aug 25, 2021 at 10:34 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have signed LB Tegray Scales. In addition, the club has waived CB Robert Jackson and released K Cody Parkey from injured reserve.

Scales is a 6-foot, 227-pound first-year player out of Indiana who appeared in four games with the Steelers last year. He spent training camp this year with the Steelers prior to being released on Aug. 14. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Rams in 2018, he has had stints on the Colts (2018), Steelers (2019 and 2020), Buccaneers (2020) and was selected by the Dallas Renegades in the 2020 XFL Draft. The Cincinnati, Ohio native will wear No. 41.

