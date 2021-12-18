Transactions

Browns sign LB Willie Harvey Jr., make other roster moves

Cleveland makes roster moves before Saturday's practice

Dec 18, 2021 at 11:13 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves.

Signed to active roster (1):

LB Willie Harvey Jr. 

Activated from practice squad as COVID/19 replacement (1):

DE Porter Gustin

Signed to practice squad (1):

CB Bryan Mills

Harvey (5'11, 230 pounds) is a second-year player out of Iowa State, who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Browns in 2019. He spent the first two weeks of the 2019 season on the club's practice squad before being elevated to the active roster, playing in two games. He later suffered a shoulder injury, causing him to miss the remainder of the 2019 season. He was released by the Browns during final roster cuts in 2020 and spent time with the club during training camp in 2021. Harvey hails from Hastings, Fla., and will wear No. 54.

Gustin (6-5, 257) is a third-year defensive end out of USC, originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints in 2019 and was added to the Browns' practice squad later that year. Gustin has played in 22 career games with three starts, all with the Browns. He's posted 41 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. Gustin will wear No. 94. 

Mills is a 6-1, 184-pound rookie who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina Central. He previously spent six weeks on the Browns' practice squad earlier this season. Mills is a native of Palmdale, Calif.

Related Content

news

Browns activate DE Takkarist McKinley, place T James Hudson III on reserve/COVID-19

news

Browns activate LB Anthony Walker, place 8 players on reserve/COVID-19

The Browns have activated LB Anthony Walker Jr. and placed eight other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list 
news

Browns activate TE David Njoku, make additional roster moves

Cleveland gets back one of its top targets in the passing game
news

Browns claim DT Josiah Bronson

Rookie defensive tackle appeared in 6 games with the Saints
news

Browns place 6 on reserve/COVID lists, make additional roster moves

Cleveland signs WR Ja'Marcus Bradley to the active roster, adds 3 to practice squad
news

Browns place 8 players on reserve/COVID-19 lists

Cleveland makes a number of roster moves before Tuesday's walkthrough
news

Browns make roster moves

The Browns have activated LB Jacob Phillips from injured reserve
news

Browns sign P Dustin Colquitt

The veteran punter is in his 17th NFL season
news

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland adds 2 players to the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland makes a slew of transactions heading into its Week 14 game vs. Baltimore
news

Browns designate LB Jacob Phillips for return

Cleveland's 2nd-year linebacker has been sidelined since training camp
Advertising