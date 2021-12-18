Browns sign LB Willie Harvey Jr., make other roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves.

Signed to active roster (1):

LB Willie Harvey Jr.

Activated from practice squad as COVID/19 replacement (1):

DE Porter Gustin

Signed to practice squad (1):

CB Bryan Mills

Harvey (5'11, 230 pounds) is a second-year player out of Iowa State, who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Browns in 2019. He spent the first two weeks of the 2019 season on the club's practice squad before being elevated to the active roster, playing in two games. He later suffered a shoulder injury, causing him to miss the remainder of the 2019 season. He was released by the Browns during final roster cuts in 2020 and spent time with the club during training camp in 2021. Harvey hails from Hastings, Fla., and will wear No. 54.

Gustin (6-5, 257) is a third-year defensive end out of USC, originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints in 2019 and was added to the Browns' practice squad later that year. Gustin has played in 22 career games with three starts, all with the Browns. He's posted 41 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. Gustin will wear No. 94.