Browns sign LBs Montrel Meander, Willie Harvey Jr.

Harvey ( 5'11, 230 pounds) is a second-year player out of Iowa State, who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Browns in 2019. He spent the first two weeks of the 2019 season on the club's practice squad before being elevated to the active roster, playing in two games. He later suffered a shoulder injury, causing him to miss the remainder of the 2019 season. He was released by the Browns during final roster cuts in 2020. Harvey hails from Hastings, Fla.

Meander (6'2, 215 pounds) is a first-year player out of Grambling State. He was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Meander spent portions of the 2018-20 seasons on the Browns' practice squad. He was inactive for five games with the Raiders in 2018 after spending the first 12 weeks of the season on the Browns' practice squad. In 2020, he appeared in four games and spent the remainder of the 2020 season on the Browns' practice squad. He spent part of training camp in 2021 with the Browns before being released on Aug. 16. Meander is a native of Amarillo, Texas.