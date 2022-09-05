Browns sign OT Joe Haeg and TE Jesse James

The Cleveland Browns have signed T Joe Haeg (pronounced HAY-g) and TE Jesse James to their active roster. To make this move, the team waived G Drew Forbes and LB Jordan Kunaszyk.
Haeg is 6-6, 304-pound lineman out of North Dakota State. Originally a fifth-round (155th overall) selection by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, Haeg has appeared in 72 career games with 39 starts. Over the course of his seven-year career, he served stints with Indianapolis (2016-19), Tampa Bay (2020) and Pittsburgh (2021). Haeg is a Lake Shore, Minn. native and will wear no. 59.
James (6-7, 247) is in his eighth season out of Penn State. Originally a fifth-round (160th overall) draft choice by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft, James has played in 102 career games between the Steelers (2016-18; 56 games), Detroit Lions (2019-20; 32 games) and Chicago Bears (2021; 14 games). For his career, he has hauled in 157 catches for 1,522 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. James is a native of Glassport, Penn. and will wear no. 81.