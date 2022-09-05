Browns sign OT Joe Haeg and TE Jesse James

The Cleveland Browns have signed T Joe Haeg (pronounced HAY-g) and TE Jesse James to their active roster. To make this move, the team waived G Drew Forbes and LB Jordan Kunaszyk.

Haeg is 6-6, 304-pound lineman out of North Dakota State. Originally a fifth-round (155th overall) selection by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, Haeg has appeared in 72 career games with 39 starts. Over the course of his seven-year career, he served stints with Indianapolis (2016-19), Tampa Bay (2020) and Pittsburgh (2021). Haeg is a Lake Shore, Minn. native and will wear no. 59.